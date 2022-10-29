Syra Yousaf and daughter Nooreh slay the Halloween look
Web Desk
04:12 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

The Mera Naseeb actor really stepped up her game with her costume and got extra creative with a spooky look for Halloween.

Her adorable daughter Nooreh and sister Palwasha are also giving everyone major costume inspiration this year.

The 34-year-old is known for playing the lead role in a number of television series, such as Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and many others.

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan

