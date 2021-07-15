Mahira Khan reveals her upcoming project with Tom Cruise

Mahira Khan is the unprecedented queen of celluloid and being a fan and critics’ favourite, Khan is a talent powerhouse that people love to see.

Amid the plethora of speculation associated with her, she debunks social media assumptions in her recent video viral video.

The Humsafar star's candid Mashion video is a welcoming change from the picture-perfect facade others put up.

One of the assumptions was that the Verna star has signed a film with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

To which Khan humorously replied, "Tom, my love, I am so sorry that this has leaked. I tried to hide it for so long. I am sure you are excited and I am sure your team has leaked it. But anyway, I’ll see you soon!”

On the work front, Khan’s upcoming drama “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay” is all set to hit the screen.

Penned by the legendary writer Umera Ahmed, the drama features Usman Mukhtar, Kubra Khan and Haroon Shahid in prominent roles.