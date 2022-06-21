Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra may challenge court order for televangelist's exhumation
Web Desk
02:57 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Syeda Bushra may challenge court order for televangelist's exhumation
The Health Department of Sindh has issued a letter to the police surgeon of Karachi for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain to determine the cause of his death.

Following the court’s orders, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain's first wife Syeda Bushra has expressed displeasure and said the process was against the injunctions of Islamic Shariah.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Bushra asked netizens if they are in favour of his postmortem. “[The] fans of deceased Aamir Liaquat were in favour of the pain his soul would be subjected to during the postmortem?"

"They want to inflict pain on his soul for their satisfaction. This reproachful act is not permitted in Sharia Muttahira,” she tweeted.

According to reports, Aamir Liaquat’s first wife today reached the Karachi court and obtained a copy of the order by a Karachi judicial magistrate. Sources said that the copy has been obtained to examine the verdict following which an appeal would be filed against the decision.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department has formed a six-member medical board for the exhumation of Aamir Liaquat's body and its postmortem examination on June 23 to determine the cause of his sudden death.

The development comes days after Judicial Magistrate East Hussain Memon directed the provincial secretary to form a medical board and pick a date for the exhumation of Aamir's body.

