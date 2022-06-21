‘Extremely distressful,’ Syeda Tuba on Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

KARACHI – Syeda Tuba Anwar, former second wife of late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed her concerns about a court’s decision of performing autopsy of the dead body of her husband.

In light with the court orders, Sindh health department has formed a four-member medical board that will conduct postmortem of the famed TV host on June 23 to determine causes of his sudden death on June 9.

The medical team in presence of magistrate and police officials will exhume the body of the deceased and collect some samples for medical examination.

A number of celebrities and Hussain’s first wife Bushra Iqbal have expressed their concerns in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Tuba wrote: “If the authorities deemed to perform a postmortem examination of Aamir Liaquat, perhaps it would’ve been better to do so on the day of his passing. To exhume his mortal remains, for a postmortem examination more than a week after his departure, is extremely distressful for those grieving this loss".

those grieving this loss. However I trust in Allah’s Will. I believe Allah pak is the best disposer of our affairs. May Allah pak make this easy for the deceased and the acquaintances Aameen 2/2 — Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatubaanwar) June 20, 2022

"However I trust in Allah’s Will. I believe Allah pak is the best disposer of our affairs. May Allah pak make this easy for the deceased and the acquaintances Aameen,” she added.