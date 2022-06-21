‘Extremely distressful,’ Syeda Tuba on Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

10:12 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
‘Extremely distressful,’ Syeda Tuba on Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy
Source: @syedatuba (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Syeda Tuba Anwar, former second wife of late televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has expressed her concerns about a court’s decision of performing autopsy of the dead body of her husband.

In light with the court orders, Sindh health department has formed a four-member medical board that will conduct postmortem of the famed TV host on June 23 to determine causes of his sudden death on June 9. 

The medical team in presence of magistrate and police officials will exhume the body of the deceased and collect some samples for medical examination. 

A number of celebrities and Hussain’s first wife Bushra Iqbal have expressed their concerns in this regard. 

Taking to Twitter, Tuba wrote: “If the authorities deemed to perform a postmortem examination of Aamir Liaquat, perhaps it would’ve been better to do so on the day of his passing. To exhume his mortal remains, for a postmortem examination more than a week after his departure, is extremely distressful for those grieving this loss".

"However I trust in Allah’s Will. I believe Allah pak is the best disposer of our affairs. May Allah pak make this easy for the deceased and the acquaintances Aameen,” she added.

Bushra Iqbal shares heartfelt note on Aamir ... 12:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2022

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal has shared her concern about the court’s decision of ...

More From This Category
Social media in fits as Ayeza Khan poses with ...
12:08 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Watch: First trailer of ISPR’s Team Muhafiz is ...
11:02 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar and Asma Abbas’ singing video wins ...
09:35 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
WATCH: Hania, Dananeer recreate viral 'grape' ...
08:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making?
07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Sunny Leone's new swimming pool video goes viral
07:15 PM | 20 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Social media in fits as Ayeza Khan poses with ‘Salt Bhayi’
12:08 PM | 21 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr