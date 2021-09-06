Engin Altan aka Ertugrul unveils release date of his upcoming drama Barbaroslar

Popular Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan is all set to grace the screen as the much-awaited historical drama serial Barbaroslar has finally got a release date.

The much-awaited Turkish historical drama serial starring Engin Altan Duzyatan will premiere on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Turning to his Instagram handle, he shared the latest trailer of his upcoming drama to announce the release date.

“From Thursday, 16.09.2021 at 20:00 @trt1.”, he captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engin Altan Duzyatan (@enginaltandzytn)

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Moreover, Turkish star Ulaş Tuna Astepe will also be seen in the lead role.

Portraying the lead role of Hayrettin Pasha, Engin will essay the Ottoman admiral whose naval victories secured the Turks supreme dominance over the Mediterranean during the mid 16th century.

Engin who essayed the legendary Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul has been a fan favourite and his massive fan following is super excited to see him back onscreen.