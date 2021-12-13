Nora Fatehi turns up the heat with new mermaid bold photos
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.
Turning heads in latest posts, the 29-year-old star took to her Instagram handle as she flaunted her fantasy-inspired photoshoot which left her massive fan following swooning.
Infusing glamour with her all-natural style statement, the Dilbar girl was a sight to behold as she was spotted wearing a multi-coloured fin featuring rainbow-inspired colours.
With a plunging halter neckline and shimmery glossy makeup, Nora looked stunning in her wig and long nails. "they said “As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules” so i left… ", the 29-year-old captioned.
On the work front, Nora has been making waves with her performance in the music video Kusu Kusu from Satyameva Jayate 2. It stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.
Earlier, the Bollywood dance sensation was seen as a judge on the reality TV show India's Best Dancer and had a brief stint on Dance Deewane.
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video goes viral 02:00 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi has yet again set the internet on fire with their killer dance moves on her new song ...
