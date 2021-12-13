Katrina Kaif pens a heartwarming note for her sisters

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif tied the knot with beau Vicky Kaushal last week and needless to say, the wedding festivities were filled to the brim with colours, twinkling lights and smiles.

Offering a glimpse into her wedding ceremony, the 38-year-old beauty posted pictures from one of the most precious moments for a bride when she walks down the aisle with her girl's squad.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Sooryavanshi star shared stunning clicks as she walked with a phoolon ki jaali over her head carried by her girlfriends. 

"Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!", the Tiger Zinda Hai star captioned.

Katrina’s sisters Isabelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte and others can be seen alongside the diva in the adorable photos.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married on December 9 in Rajasthan and later announced their wedding on social media.

