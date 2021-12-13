Israeli PM meets crown prince on maiden UAE visit with Iran on agenda

ABU DHABI – Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday in the first ever public meeting between the leaders of both sides.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Bennett, expressing hope that the Israeli Prime Minister's visit, which is the first visit to the country, would contribute to further cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and the peoples of the region.

Israel's ambassador to Abu Dhabi Amir Hayek said that the issue of Iran was also part of the agenda for their talks.

He, however, did not share the details of discussion on Iran but he told Israel's Army Radio: "The prime minister did not only come here solely to address the Iranian issue."

With world powers now making efforts to renew the Iran nuclear deal, Abu Dhabi is trying to improve ties with Tehran as last week it sent an envoy to the Muslim country.

The Israel Hayom newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said Bennett was expected to apprise the crown prince on intelligence regarding Iranian-supplied militias and drones in the region.

According to UAE’s state-run news agency, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Israeli prime minister reviewed bilateral cooperation and means to further develop them in various investment, economic, trade and development areas, especially the agriculture, food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, health and other vital sectors under the framework of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement that the two countries signed last year.

The meeting also touched upon the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, especially for countries in the Middle East to take advantage of the opportunities and the latest sustainability solutions and innovations offered by the participating countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that the UAE’s foreign relations are based on firm principles of mutual respect, cooperation and upholding the values of coexistence and peace, noting that this is the best way to achieve the aspirations of peoples, expressing his hope that stability will prevail in the Middle East.

He said that the Middle East is a land of peace and a cradle of heavenly religions that shone over the whole world with the call of goodness and love.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at his first visit to the UAE and his meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, commending the level of cooperation between the two countries and the steps they are taking based on the Abraham Accords signed by the two sides.

Concluding the meeting, the two sides highlighted the keenness to boost bilateral cooperation and joint action in an endeavour to enhance mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in the region. They also shed light on the importance of broadening qualitative partnerships in the investment and economic fields that serve the priorities of sustainable development in the two countries and the wider region.