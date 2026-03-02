Amazon Web Services outages in UAE, Bahrain go dark amid strikes

MANAMA – A dramatic series of events jolted digital and geopolitical landscape, with major disruptions reported at cloud facilities of Amazon Web Services in Bahrain and UAE.

Two data centre zones in UAE lost power completely, plunging critical systems into darkness. One facility reportedly suffered direct impact from external objects that sparked fires and explosions, forcing an immediate shutdown of power as emergency teams scrambled to contain the damage.

Customers worldwide were urged to switch to alternative regions, with full recovery still hours away, raising fears of widespread digital disruption.

The chaos in cyberspace mirrors escalating turmoil on ground. In the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the humanitarian toll is staggering. The Iranian Red Crescent Society has confirmed that at least 555 people have been killed across 131 cities following joint US and Israeli strikes.

Entire neighbourhoods have reportedly been reduced to rubble, and survivors describe scenes of devastation as rescue teams struggle to reach affected areas.

Further west, disaster struck the energy sector when debris from intercepted drones ignited a fire at the Ras Tanura Oil Refinery in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s most vital oil installations. Authorities say the blaze broke out after fragments from downed drones rained down on the site, raising concerns about potential fuel shortages and global market instability.

Military tensions also spilled into the Mediterranean, where officials in Cyprus confirmed that a drone struck the runway of a British military base. Although details remain scarce, the attack underscores the widening reach of the conflict beyond traditional battle zones.

Reports from Kuwait revealed that several US warplanes crashed during operations, though military sources insist all crew members survived. The incident adds to mounting concerns about the safety of air operations in the region as hostilities intensify.

Meanwhile, airstrikes in Lebanon have claimed 31 lives and wounded 149 others, according to health officials. Entire communities are said to be fleeing their homes as bombardments continue, highlighting the human cost of a conflict that shows no signs of abating.

Earlier in the day, air-raid sirens blared across Bahrain, while residents of Abu Dhabi and Doha reported hearing loud explosions. Authorities have yet to provide full details, but the incidents highlight a region on edge as hostilities expand and civilian populations bear the brunt of the crisis.

A dramatic series of events has shaken both the digital and geopolitical landscape, with major disruptions reported at cloud facilities of Amazon Web Services in Bahrain and United Arab Emirates.