Celebrities extend wishes to newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday after months of speculation and whirlwind romance.

Walking down the aisle in their traditional royal outfits, the internet was left in awe of the fairytale wedding of Bollywood's it-couple who tied the knot in the stunning destination.

Looked breathtaking in their Sabyasachi ensembles, the groom opted for an ivory and gold sherwani while Kaif was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous red lehenga choli.

Bollywood poured in best wishes for the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Vicky Kaushal. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Malala Yousifzai, Ishaan Khatter, Ali Abbas Zafar, Hrithik Roshan and many others extended heartiest congratulating and best wishes for the couple.

Pakistani celebrities were equally ecstatic for the newlyweds. Ayeza Khan and Nadia Hussain took to their social media handles and expressed their happiness for the newlyweds.

Moreover, the fans will get full access to the destination wedding as the duo sold the telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video for INR 800 million. VicKat's wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022.