Celebrities extend wishes to newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Web Desk
03:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
Celebrities extend wishes to newly-wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Share

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday after months of speculation and whirlwind romance.

Walking down the aisle in their traditional royal outfits, the internet was left in awe of the fairytale wedding of Bollywood's it-couple who tied the knot in the stunning destination.

Looked breathtaking in their Sabyasachi ensembles, the groom opted for an ivory and gold sherwani while Kaif was a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous red lehenga choli.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Bollywood poured in best wishes for the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Vicky Kaushal. Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Malala Yousifzai, Ishaan Khatter, Ali Abbas Zafar, Hrithik Roshan and many others extended heartiest congratulating and best wishes for the couple.

Pakistani celebrities were equally ecstatic for the newlyweds. Ayeza Khan and Nadia Hussain took to their social media handles and expressed their happiness for the newlyweds.

Moreover, the fans will get full access to the destination wedding as the duo sold the telecast rights to Amazon Prime Video for INR 800 million. VicKat's wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in ... 03:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

NEW DELHI – Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Thursday tied the knot in Rajasthan after months of ...

More From This Category
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in ...
04:10 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday
11:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam make it to Top Asian ...
09:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Coke Studio 14 lineup revealed
06:50 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan's new video with makeup artist wins ...
06:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib and Zarnish Khan share their stance ...
05:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest snaps
04:10 PM | 10 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr