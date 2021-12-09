Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in Rajasthan
NEW DELHI – Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Thursday tied the knot in Rajasthan after months of speculation and whirlwind romance.

Their grand wedding was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, and it was attended by nearly 120 guests, including celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.

For her wedding day, Katrina put on a red Sabyasachi lehenga while Vicky opted for a white Sabyasachi sherwani as the couple looked gorgeous on their big day.

The wedding festivities began with VicKat hosting a private party for guests on Tuesday. Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place on Wednesday for friends and family. 

Amid wedding festivities, Kaif has been inactive on her Instagram account for a week. Moreover, As per ETimes, the Tiger Zinda Hai star is covering most of her wedding expenses, handling 75 per cent of all the payments.

According to the report, the wedding venue at the Six Senses Fort Barwara was given rent-free for the couple for marketing purposes. Katrina managed the rest of the payments and signing more cheques than Kaushal, reports BollywoodLife.

The couple’s massive fan following will get full access to the inside of the destination wedding as the couple officially sold the telecast rights of their wedding to streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for INR 800 million. Their wedding video will reportedly premiere on the digital platform in early 2022. 

The wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others.

