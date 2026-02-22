Hania Aamir’s friend Umer Mukhtar issues legal notice after being called out over ‘harassment’

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz industry has been rocked by storm of accusations, legal threats, and viral outrage after serious misconduct allegations surfaced against television producer Umer Mukhtar, who is close friend of actress Hania Aamir.

The controversy started when model Mahnoor Rahim took to social media on February 18 and 19, 2026, alleging that a man had been sending inappropriate messages to strangers, including girls who were allegedly underage. While she did not initially name him, social media users quickly began speculating in the comments. In a follow-up post, she confirmed the identity, and the internet exploded.

Soon after, multiple women allegedly stepped forward, claiming similar experiences. The accusations spread rapidly across Instagram and online news platforms, triggering widespread public backlash.

Amid soaring outrage, Hania was called out for being associated with Umer Mukhtar. Facing growing pressure, she publicly distanced herself from him, stating she had no knowledge of the alleged behavior and emphasizing that she supports women who speak up about misconduct.

Her clarification, however, did little to calm the online frenzy.

Breaking his silence, Umer Mukhtar categorically denied all allegations, calling them “false” and defamatory. Through his legal counsel, he issued a detailed legal notice invoking Section 8 of Pakistan’s Defamation Ordinance, 2000, Section 3 of the same Ordinance, and UK Defamation Act 2013.

The notice said these claims the accusations are entirely fabricated and have caused serious reputational and financial harm.

According to the legal notice, these allegations were presented as statements of fact, not opinion. They are described as unsupported, untrue, and legally defamatory under both Pakistani and UK law. The “serious harm” threshold under Section 1 of the UK Defamation Act 2013 has allegedly been met. He has suffered reputational damage, professional exclusion, financial losses, and enduring stigma.

The notice warned that deletion or manipulation of digital evidence after receiving the notice would be treated as aggravating conduct and presented before the court.

The accused party has been given seven days to remove and permanently delete all posts, captions, stories, and comments referencing Umer Mukhtar, publish a written apology approved by his legal tea, share formal undertaking not to repeat the allegations, confirm that no further defamatory content exists.

Despite legal counterattack, social media appears largely unsympathetic toward Umer Mukhtar. Users have flooded comment sections with sharp criticism. Some compared the unfolding situation to international scandal cases, others urged alleged victims to release evidence, and several pointed out that he was not initially named — questioning why he reacted so strongly.