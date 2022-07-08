Celebrities spotted at Umar Mukhtar's fun-filled dholki
Share
Hum TV producer Umer Mukhtar hosted a star-studded dholki ceremony where many industry bigwigs joined the celebrations.
Mukhtar is a notable Pakistani digital inventor and producer and has produced various super hit drama serials and telefilms to date.
The guest list of the fun-filled dholki ceremony included Dananeer, Hania Aamir, Imran Ashraf, Areeba Habib, Zaviyar Nauman, Momin Saqib and others.
The Raqs e Bismil producer Shazia Wajahat hosted the star-studded dholki for Mukhtar at her residence. Spreading like wildfire, the stunning pictures from the celebrations are going viral on social media.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's fun-filled dholki ... 02:19 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding festivities has kickstarted with a dreamy dholki celebration. Needless to ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Imran Riaz Khan moved to Lahore's Kotwali Police Station09:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022