Celebrities spotted at Umar Mukhtar's fun-filled dholki 
Web Desk
08:09 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Celebrities spotted at Umar Mukhtar's fun-filled dholki 
Source: Instagram
Share

Hum TV producer Umer Mukhtar hosted a star-studded dholki ceremony where many industry bigwigs joined the celebrations.

Mukhtar is a notable Pakistani digital inventor and producer and has produced various super hit drama serials and telefilms to date.

The guest list of the fun-filled dholki ceremony included Dananeer, Hania Aamir, Imran Ashraf, Areeba Habib, Zaviyar Nauman, Momin Saqib and others.

The Raqs e Bismil producer Shazia Wajahat hosted the star-studded dholki for Mukhtar at her residence. Spreading like wildfire, the stunning pictures from the celebrations are going viral on social media.

