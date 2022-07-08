Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably resolve a disputed matter
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah has been in hot waters recently after major production house, Eveready Pictures, filed a complaint against her for leaving a drama shoot midway.

Due to problems, Shah left the set that caused the production house monetary losses. Now, there are reports that both parties have resolved things amicably and the complaint has been rescinded.

"The arbitration before the United Producers Association in respect of Alizeh Shah has been completed; and accordingly, Eveready Pictures Private Limited and Alizeh Shah have amicably resolved the matter. "

"It is clarified that, the Eveready Pictures Private Limited did not lodge any police complaint/FIR against Alizeh Shah and strongly condemns the circulation of this fake and fabricated news on social media and even otherwise," the post read.

