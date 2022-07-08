'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she shares photos, video from latest shoot

"Tell me with your eyes…," is the latest style statement from the beautiful and talented Pakistani actress Maya Ali.

Wearing a blue jeans jacket and white top, Maya Ali is looking fabulous in the latest pictures plus a video she shared on the photo sharing site Instagram on Friday. The video appears to be from a photoshoot featuring the Pakistani TV and film actress.

Maya Ali enjoys a huge fan following on social media. A couple of weeks ago, she touched the 7 million followers mark on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love.

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal actress thanked her family and fans for their love and support.

She wrote, “I know I am a little late for this post but honestly nothing can beat or justify all of your love. Thank you for being an amazing, great and supportive family throughout the years. Trust me I don’t see any number, I just see the Love, emotion and connection. Love you all.”

In her latest Instagram post, Maya Ali has mentioned the name of Alec Benjamin, an American singer-songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona, and his song "Let Me Down Slowly".

His 2018 breakthrough single "Let Me Down Slowly" reached the top 40 in more than 25 countries and it has amassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify as of April 2022.

Maryam Tanveer Ali, who is known by her stage name Maya Ali, is known for her roles in dramas and films. She is the recipient of one Lux Style Award for her performance as Manahil Javed in Hum TV's tragic romance Mann Mayal.