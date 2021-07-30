Yumna Zaidi shares adorable photos of her 32nd birthday

Pakistani showbiz’s joyful actress Yumna Zaidi celebrated her 32nd birthday today (June 30) at a lush green park. 

The Zara Yad Kar star received a number of heartfelt wishes and prayers from fans and friends on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared adorable pictures from her birthday celebrations wearing casual shirt with blue jeans. 

“Best Day….. Mughy ap log boht pasand hain,” he captioned the post. 

Sabar Qamar, Zahid Ahmed, Maya Ali and several other celebrities have extended wishes to Yumna on her birthday.

