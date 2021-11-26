Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021
Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, has lately been the talk of the town.

Now, the invitation card of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's grandson Junaid Safdar’s valima (wedding reception) has gone viral after it was leaked online.

Shared by a local publication, the wedding invite spread like wildfire on the web and claims are being made that it is Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite.

It has the Nikkah portrait of Junaid Safdar and his wife with the date of the function to be held in Lahore.

Moreover, during the hearing of Maryam Nawaz's case in the accountability court of Islamabad, her lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar confirmed December 17 as the date of the ceremony. Therefore, he requested the judge to fix the next hearing on some other date.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman on August 22 in London. Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima invite leaked online
05:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2021

