Tiktoker Imsha Rehman Forgives Accused In Video Leak Case

ISLAMABAD – TikTok star Imsha Rehman has granted conditional forgiveness to the accused in the alleged video leak case.

A hearing was held at the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad regarding the post-arrest bail of the accused, who allegedly leaked a video of the female TikToker.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool Lark. During the hearing, Imsha Rehman forgave the arrested suspect, Abdul Aziz, under certain conditions.

Rehman’s lawyer, Hadi Ali Chatha, stated that the accused was remorseful, and they were not opposing his bail. He requested that if the accused is genuinely remorseful for his actions, it should be mentioned in the court order.

It is important to note that the accused involved in Imsha Rehman’s alleged video leak case was arrested by the FIA from Gujranwala.