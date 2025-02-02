Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikTok star Imsha Rehman confirms arrest of culprit behind her video Scandal



LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok sensation Imsha Rehman disappeared from social media in November last when her alleged leaked videos were all over the internet, causing outrage online.

Months after their disappearance, Imsha resurfaced on social media, and confirmed arrest of individual responsible for leaking her fake video that destroyed her life. The arrest follows formal complaint Imsha filed with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after months of silence, during which she suffered severe emotional distress and public harassment.

Imsha Rehman

In an interview with the digital presenter, Imsha expressed relief after the arrest of the accused, commending FIA action for their swift action in holding the perpetrator accountable. She revealed that the video scandal forced her to step back from social media and halt her education, with death threats and constant harassment from online trolls adding to her trauma.

Imsha’s decision to take legal action highlights the growing issue of online privacy breaches and the harmful effects of cyberbullying.

The arrest of the culprit sends a strong message about the need for accountability in the digital world and serves as a reminder of the serious consequences that online harassment can have on individuals.



TikTok star Imsha Rehman became the center of attention after explicit videos of her were leaked online, causing widespread backlash. Imsha, known for her lifestyle and fashion content, gained significant popularity, earning over 12 million likes on TikTok this year and securing brand endorsements.

The video leak led to Imsha deactivating her social media accounts from TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.



Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

