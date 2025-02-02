Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Did Hania Aamir undergo cheek surgery to get Dimples? full details inside

KARACHI – TV star Hania Aamir amassed a huge fan following as the Mere Humsafar star has long been admired for her beauty, but recent revelations about her cosmetic procedures raised questions about her appearance.

Dimpleplasty, a cosmetic procedure that creates artificial dimples, remains in fashion till date amid global trends, especially in K-pop culture. Dimples become a coveted feature for many, particularly in the showbiz industry. In recent times, dimples evolved into a symbol of charm and appeal, the increasing desire for cheek procedure speaks for itself.

Recently, a cosmetic surgeon Dr. Areej Khalid revealed that Hania Aamir had undergone multiple cosmetic treatments, including dimple surgery, nose surgery, lip and chin fillers, chin lift, and eyebrow lift. She pointed out that Hania’s chin appeared longer due to the fillers, although she naturally has fair skin and undeniable beauty that has attracted fans worldwide.

The claims have caused a stir on social media, with many users criticizing the public discussion of the actress’s personal choices. While some argue that cosmetic surgery should be avoided to avoid consequences, others accused the discussion of being inappropriate, with some even questioning the ethics of sharing such details publicly.

Hania Aamir’s Pre-Birthday bash goes viral; See Pictures

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

