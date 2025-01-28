Hania Aamir’s Pre-Birthday bash goes viral; See Pictures

Pakistani star Hania Aamir left fans in awe as the talented and gorgeous diva dropped glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations. Mere Humsafar star, known for her immense fandom, shared a series of pictures and videos with her followers, showcasing her joyful moments leading up to her birthday.

The candid pictures show Hania cutting birthday cake and blowing out candles as her friends cheer on her big day. The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing their love and admiration for the star.

Some users reckoned “Hania’s birthday will last a month,” while others wished her a life filled with happiness, surprises, and magical moments.

Hania Amir, whose other popular dramas include “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” and “Ishqiya”, continues to win hearts with her performances and her down-to-earth presence on social media.