Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan likely to hike petro prices for Feb 2025

Pakistan Hikes Petrol Price By Rs3 47 Per Litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is expected to jack up the petrol prices for first fortnight of February 2025 in upcoming review.

It comes as global oil prices ticked up after witnessing a significant decline in recent days following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Reports said petrol prices is likely to be increased by Rs3 per litre and high-speed-diesel by Rs6 per litre for first half of February 1 as the new rates will be announced on Jan 31 night.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will send a summary to the ministry, recommending change in the petroleum prices.

The new prices will be announced after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, the government increased the petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre, fixing the new price at Rs256.13 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel had been hiked by Rs2.61 per litre, with new price settling at Rs260.95 per litre.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s economy has continued its upward trend in the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, building on the stabilization achieved in FY2024, with GDP expanded by 2.5 percent after the previous year’s contraction.

The positive momentum was fueled by sound macroeconomic management, effective inflation control measures, and enhanced fiscal and external accounts stability. Inflation substantially declined to 7.2 percent in H1-FY2025 from 28.8 percent a year earlier, supported by easing global prices, a stable exchange rate, and targeted government policies, finance ministry said in a report released on Monday.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.8 281.4
Euro 291.75 294.5
UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 738.1 746.1
Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit 62.14 62.74
New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal 722.4 730.9
Qatari Riyal 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.05 8.2
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search