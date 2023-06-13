Search

Business

Prioritizing Iron: A Cornerstone of a Balanced Diet

Web Desk 05:24 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
Prioritizing Iron: A Cornerstone of a Balanced Diet

In Pakistan, there is a significant occurrence of malnutrition, particularly among children, resulting in elevated infant mortality rates. Malnutrition is additionally linked to an amplified vulnerability to illness among children, accompanied by hindered growth and developmental outcomes.

Based on the findings of the National Nutrition Survey 2018, it is reported that 40% of children under the age of 5 in Pakistan are affected by stunted growth, while nearly 5 million children experience wasting, indicating low weight for their height. Furthermore, over half of the children (53.7%) suffer from anaemia, with 5.7% classified as severely anaemic. The survey highlights a concerning prevalence of malnutrition among children under 5 years old, with iron deficiency (49.1%) being one of the prominent deficiencies. The burden of maternal and child malnutrition resulting from iron deficiency remains persistently high in Pakistan, a situation that requires urgent attention.

The issue of iron deficiency in children presents a critical and concerning health challenge, with potential repercussions including hindered growth, increased susceptibility to illness, fatigue, breathlessness, and diminished learning capacity. The prevalence and magnitude of this deficiency significantly impact the overall quality of life, resulting not only in school absences but also impeding children's physical and cognitive development, thereby creating obstacles on their path to a prosperous future. It is imperative that prompt measures, accompanied by urgent and practical interventions, are taken to address this crisis effectively.

 As per the World Health Organization, the introduction of complementary foods is recommended for young children. Fortified dairy products and nutrition solutions can serve as valuable means of fortification, enhancing the nutritional value of diets and promoting optimal growth and development in children. Hence fortification must be given priority.

 Research support for fortification is widespread, as the global research community endeavours to enhance the nutritional content of food and food ingredients. Massey University in New Zealand has made significant progress in this area with the development of an advanced iron source called Iron+. This innovative iron source boasts three times greater absorption in the body compared to the current best available iron source, marking a noteworthy improvement in fortification efforts.

 Meanwhile, to tackle iron deficiency, it is crucial to ensure that children consume rich sources of iron, such as organ meat, dark green leafy vegetables (like spinach, kale, and broccoli), apples, and fortified products containing iron, including iron-fortified cereals, dairy nutrition solutions and food.

 Adequate iron intake plays a vital role in preventing numerous medical conditions in children under the age of five. Insufficient dietary iron, for instance, can result in long-lasting developmental delays, cognitive impairments, and hindered behavioural growth.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Importance of iron intake

05:51 PM | 26 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Special Olympics World Games: Pak contingent arrive in Berlin

06:51 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: