Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Corolla remains most popular sedan in Pakistan in the last couple of decades as the car is known for comfort, sleek design, and good performance. The sales of Toyota’s once famous model moved down in recent times after the arrival of new models.
The 11th generation of Toyota Corolla is currently available in Pakistan, with the 12th generation being introduced globally but not yet available in South Asian nation. Global Popularity: The car has a broad international presence and is one of the best-selling cars worldwide.
Corolla comes a long way with several generations, and the vehicle remains famous for its range of options.
Corolla is known for its long-lasting durability and low maintenance costs. It has a reputation for being a dependable vehicle. It was designed to be fuel-efficient, making them a practical choice for daily commuting and city driving.
Japanese auto giant engineered its vehicle with various safety features, including airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and advanced driver assistance systems in more recent models.
Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.
|Models
|Price
|Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
|Rs 6,169,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|Rs 6,769,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|Rs 7,119,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
|Rs 7,429,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior
|Rs7,759,000
|Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior
|Rs7,799,000
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
