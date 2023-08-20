Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan August 2023

Toyota Corolla remains most popular sedan in Pakistan in the last couple of decades as the car is known for comfort, sleek design, and good performance. The sales of Toyota’s once famous model moved down in recent times after the arrival of new models.

The 11th generation of Toyota Corolla is currently available in Pakistan, with the 12th generation being introduced globally but not yet available in South Asian nation. Global Popularity: The car has a broad international presence and is one of the best-selling cars worldwide.

Corolla comes a long way with several generations, and the vehicle remains famous for its range of options.

Corolla is known for its long-lasting durability and low maintenance costs. It has a reputation for being a dependable vehicle. It was designed to be fuel-efficient, making them a practical choice for daily commuting and city driving.

Japanese auto giant engineered its vehicle with various safety features, including airbags, stability control, anti-lock brakes, and advanced driver assistance systems in more recent models.

Toyota Corolla Models

Corolla XLi, GLi, Altis, and Altis Grande while Altis and Altis Grande are the higher-end models loaded with advanced features.

Toyota Corolla Specs

Toyota Corolla latest price in Pakistan 2023