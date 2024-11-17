Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on Kalat check post: ISPR

RAWALPINDI — Seven soldiers were martyred after militants attacked security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said militants stormed a security forces’ post in the Shah-e-Mardan area on the night of November 15-16, 2024.

Security forces responded swiftly and with courage, killing six terrorists and wounding four others in the ensuing gunfight.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were martyred during the intense clash. The army praised their bravery, saying, soldiers fought gallantly, and seven of them embraced martyrdom.

After the attack, security forces launched a sanitisation operation in area to clear any remaining militants. Forces remained committed to defending peace and security, with sacrifices of the soldiers reinforcing their resolve.

This attack follows recent successful counter-terrorism operations in Balochistan. Pakistan’s sparsely populated region saw rise in terror attacks.