Security forces neutralise 8 terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces killed eight terrorists and injured six others during an operation in North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, on November 12-13, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan, targeting the hideout of terrorists. As a result, eight terrorists were killed, and six were injured.

ISPR further stated that a search operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists. Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.