Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed four militants in two separate operations in the North Waziristan district.
According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam, area of North Waziristan, effectively targeting a militant hideout. After a heavy exchange of fire, two militants were killed.
In another incident, security forces monitored the movement of a group of militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Spinwam area, where the terrorists were attempting to enter Pakistan.
The security forces swiftly acted to thwart their infiltration attempt. As a result of the firing, two militants were killed, and two others were injured.
A clearance operation is ongoing in the area to locate and eliminate any remaining militants.
According to ISPR, Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to safeguarding the country’s borders and eradicating terrorism.
