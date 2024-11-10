Pakistan Railways suspends Quetta train operation for four days

QUETTA – Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, has announced that the train operation from Quetta will be suspended for four days due to security concerns and the safety of passengers.

The operation will resume as soon as clearance is received.

CEO Amir Ali Baloch stated that with the full cooperation of the Government of Balochistan and security agencies, Pakistan Railways had successfully re-established connectivity between Quetta and the rest of the country. He emphasised that such incidents would not weaken their resolve.

He mentioned that currently, 50 injured individuals are admitted to the trauma center, and railway medical teams are present to provide care. He commended the prompt response and relief operation initiated by the Quetta division team following the terrorist attack.

Amir Ali Baloch also confirmed that compensation for the deceased and injured will be provided in accordance with the railway insurance policy.

The suicide blast rocked the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday, killing 27 people in the attack while dozens suffered injuries.