Balochistan govt declares three-day mourning over Quetta blast

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has announced to observe the three-day mourning, from Monday to Wednesday, following the recent tragic suicide blast at Quetta Railway Station.

In an official press release, the provincial government said that the national flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast across the province during this period.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, announced that the train operation from Quetta will be suspended for four days due to security concerns and the safety of passengers.

The operation will resume as soon as clearance is received.

CEO Amir Ali Baloch stated that with the full cooperation of the Government of Balochistan and security agencies, Pakistan Railways had successfully re-established connectivity between Quetta and the rest of the country. He emphasised that such incidents would not weaken their resolve.

He mentioned that currently, 50 injured individuals are admitted to the trauma center, and railway medical teams are present to provide care. He commended the prompt response and relief operation initiated by the Quetta division team following the terrorist attack.

The suicide blast rocked the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday, killing 27 people in the attack while dozens suffered injuries.