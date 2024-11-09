Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Red alert issued at all railway stations across Pakistan following Quetta blast

Following a blast at the Quetta Railway Station, Inspector General of Railway Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has announced a nationwide red alert at all railway stations and installations, including in Karachi. Enhanced security measures have been swiftly implemented, with additional Railway Police personnel deployed to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Bomb disposal squads are now stationed at major railway hubs across the country. These squads will conduct thorough searches of all trains before departure, while passengers and their belongings will also be subjected to security checks. The Railway Police have intensified their monitoring, particularly targeting unauthorized individuals loitering at stations.

Entry and exit points at railway stations now have increased police presence, and all incoming vehicles are being thoroughly checked. To further strengthen security, additional walk-through gates have been installed at major stations, and female officers are also being deployed to support security checks.

IG Khan urged passengers to cooperate with Railway Police personnel and to remain vigilant. He advised travelers to report any suspicious items or individuals to security personnel. Moreover, additional resources will be allocated to Railway Police to bolster the security framework.

The heightened security measures aim to ensure a safe travel experience and to reassure passengers amid increased concerns following the Quetta incident.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

