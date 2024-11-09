Punjab boards announce massive increase in annual exam fee for matric

LAHORE – All nine education boards in Punjab has announced a massive hike in fee of annual exams 2025 for class 9th and 10th in order to address their financial issues.

The Punjab Boards Committee has approved the fee schedule for the 2025 exams, which additionally includes certificate fee of Rs1,000, processing fee of Rs870, and new Rs350 development fund.

Students, who wanted to appear in ninth or tenth class exams in 2025, will have to pay a total of Rs4,380 as compared to previous fee of Rs2,700, reports said.

The decision has been taken as all education boards in Punjab are facing financial crunches with government mulling over a plan to for a single provincial board by merging all the nine.

The admission fees for both regular and private students have also been fixed. It includes Rs1,800 for admission, Rs870 for processing, Rs280 for sports, Rs80 for the scholarship fee, Rs350 for the development fund, and Rs1,000 for the certificate fee.

The interested students can submit their admission with single fees by November 27 while double fee will be charged from November 28 to December 11 and triple fees from December 12 to 24.