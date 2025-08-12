How much can you really save by switching from 70cc to an E-Bike in Pakistan?

LAHORE – E-bikes trend continue to mushroom in Pakistan and riders are still curious how much money they can save by shifting to an e-bike, ditching traditional CD 70 or 125.

For decades, Pakistan’s streets have been ruled by 70cc petrol bikes, loud, smoky, and somehow expensive to run, especially 125 and 150cc. But with petrol prices hitting record highs and winter smog turning cities into gas chambers, the tide is turning fast.

Under the Punjab Bike Scheme, riders can now slash the price of a brand-new electric bike by up to Rs100,000. Combined with the federal government’s E-Bike Scheme 2025, a Rs9 billion project offering Rs65,000 subsidies/

If you are interested in numbers, here’s a breakdown for you.

Petrol 70cc bike costs you around 7–10 per KM

E-bike cost 0.50–2 per km

In short, you can save somewhere between 15,000-20,000 in one year after switching to an e-bike, just on fuel and maintenance.

That’s up to ten times cheaper, and without the endless oil changes, spark plugs, and carburetor cleanings that bleed riders dry.

Environmental gains are equally dramatic. A single petrol bike spews 90g of CO₂ per km, along with toxic gases and cancer-linked particles. E-bikes? Zero tailpipe emissions—and even on Pakistan’s coal-heavy grid, they remain three times cleaner.

Smog season could look very different too. When petrol bikes are banned during Lahore’s infamous air pollution spikes, e-bike riders will keep gliding through the haze, unaffected.

From instant acceleration to no gears, no engine heat, and no noise, electric bikes are offering something Pakistan’s two-wheeler culture has never seen before—cheap, clean, effortless mobility.