Woman raped on pretext of returning stolen mobile phone in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR – A woman was allegedly raped after she was called by a snatcher to return her mobile phone in Bhakkar city of Punjab.

The incident took place in Nazir Town of the city, police said, adding that the victim has been shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Police said the raids are being conducted to arrest another suspect.

The victim told police that the suspect first harassed her at the DHQ hospital and later took away her mobile phone. She said the suspect called her to his house on pretext of returning her mobile phone and he along with his friend raped her.

Earlier, a disturbing incident of sexual abuse surfaced from southwestern Punjab where a seminary teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old student.

A case was lodged on the complaint of victim’s mother in Azam Town, Renala who found her girl seven months pregnant. The FIR stated that the cleric is accused of sexually assaulting the girl and subsequently threatening her to keep silence about the incident.

After noticeable changes in daughter’s behavior, the girl’s widowed mother became suspicious and questioned her further. This led to the girl finally revealing the ordeal she faced.

A medical examination confirmed pregnancy which led the victim’s family to start legal action while suspect escaped to Multan, but City Renala police successfully tracked him down and arrested him.