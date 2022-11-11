Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made new Foreign Office spokesperson
07:21 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made new Foreign Office spokesperson
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former envoy to Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Office.

Mumtaz Baloch replaced Asim Iftikhar who takes charge as ambassador to France. Asim earlier shared development in a social media post about his new assignment.

The notification further mentioned that Saima Syed, who currently served as the director-general (strategic communication division) has been appointed as the deputy spokesperson.

Meanwhile, new FO spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the Republic of Korea, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, counselor for political affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, and as the second secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN.

The seasoned diplomat has also served as director (security council and human rights) and director (strategic planning) in the Office of the Foreign Secretary. In the deposed government of Nawaz Sharif, she served as the director (academic programme) and later as director general of the Foreign Service Academy Islamabad.

The FO spokesperson holds a Master’s in Physics from Punjab University, a Master’s in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a degree from the prestigious Ecole Nationale d’ Administration in France.

