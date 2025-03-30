Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb conducts surprise hospital visits incognito

Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab, Maryam Aurangzeb, conducted surprise visits to hospitals disguised as an ordinary citizen.

During her visit, Maryam Aurangzeb toured Jinnah Hospital and Children’s Hospital, making her way through various counters like a regular patient. She inspected the wards and reviewed the cleanliness and maintenance of the facilities.

The Provincial Minister also assessed the availability of doctors and medical staff at the hospitals. Additionally, she inquired with the families of patients about the availability of free medicines and the quality of treatment provided.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to ensure better healthcare services and address any gaps in the public health system.