Shawwal moon sighted, Eidul Fitr to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Sunday announced that Eidul Fitr would fall on Monday (March 31) as the Shawwal moon sighted in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, Maulana Azad said testimonies of moon sightings were received from of the country and hence Eid would be celebrated tomorrow (March 31).

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad, while meetings of zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees were held at their respective headquarters concurrently.

The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, and attended by the members of the Ruet-i-Hilal Commit­tee, as well as officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Suparco, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Muslims celebrate Eidul Fitr after the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar.

The beginning of the ninth and holiest month in the Muslim calendar — as well as the Eid holidays and the mourning month of Muharram — is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Last month, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) forecasted the visibility of the Ramazan and Shawwal crescents using scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data.

Latest

