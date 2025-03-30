11-year-old girl brutally raped, murdered in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – A tragic incident occurred in Bahawalpur, where an 11-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Bahawalpur ordered the arrest of the perpetrators, and the police successfully apprehended four suspects, including two of the victim’s uncles and two other close relatives.

A case of rape and murder was registered against the unknown suspects at the Saddar Bahawalpur police station.

The DPO, Asad Sarfraz Khan, stated that the four arrested suspects are being further investigated.

The police utilised modern technology and professional investigative techniques to swiftly trace and arrest the perpetrators.

This heinous crime has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are working diligently to ensure justice is served.