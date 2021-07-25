Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested for hiding evidence
Web Desk
11:31 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested for hiding evidence
Share

ISLAMABAD – In another development in Noor Mukadam's murder case, the Islamabad police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of killing the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, on charges of hiding evidence from law enforcers.

The authorities have also directed to seal the Therapy Works [the organization where the accused worked as a therapist], Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat confirmed in a tweet.

The move came hours after the suspect was presented before a court in the federal capital. The brutal killing of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to a logical end.

On Saturday, an Islamabad court extended Jaffer’s physical remand for two days and asked the Islamabad cops to present him in court on July 26.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers told the court that they have yet to recover his mobile phone, while the murder weapon, which is a knife, has been recovered from the suspect along with a hand weapon.

Suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case ‘was in ... 07:44 PM | 22 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Police said on Thursday that the suspect, who allegedly murdered the daughter of a former Pakistani ...

Earlier, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police requested the Interior Ministry to put the name of Zahir Jaffer on the Exit Control List. A special team, which includes DIG Operations, SSP Operations, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK.

On Friday, the post-mortem report of the deceased was released according to which she was beheaded after being murdered.

Son of business tycoon arrested for murder of ... 11:25 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested the son of a well-known businessman for allegedly killing the daughter of former ...

More From This Category
Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on ...
10:58 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
Sindh shuts all colleges, universities as Delta ...
10:35 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistan crosses 23,000 COVID deaths; national ...
09:42 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
Polling underway for AJK Legislative Assembly
09:15 AM | 25 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, China express resolve to expose ...
11:34 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
India turned Afghanistan into terrorist sanctuary ...
11:59 PM | 24 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima Baig’s engagement
12:15 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr