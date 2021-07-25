Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested for hiding evidence

ISLAMABAD – In another development in Noor Mukadam's murder case, the Islamabad police have arrested the parents of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of killing the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, on charges of hiding evidence from law enforcers.

The authorities have also directed to seal the Therapy Works [the organization where the accused worked as a therapist], Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat confirmed in a tweet.

Sealing orders of Therapyworks issued. Parents of Murderer Zahir Jaffar also arrested — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 24, 2021

The move came hours after the suspect was presented before a court in the federal capital. The brutal killing of Noor Mukadam has sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to a logical end.

On Saturday, an Islamabad court extended Jaffer’s physical remand for two days and asked the Islamabad cops to present him in court on July 26.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers told the court that they have yet to recover his mobile phone, while the murder weapon, which is a knife, has been recovered from the suspect along with a hand weapon.

Earlier, the Islamabad Inspector General of Police requested the Interior Ministry to put the name of Zahir Jaffer on the Exit Control List. A special team, which includes DIG Operations, SSP Operations, Investigation SSP, Kohsar ASP, and Kohsar SHO among others, has even decided to approach institutions to seek Jaffer’s criminal record in the US and UK.

On Friday, the post-mortem report of the deceased was released according to which she was beheaded after being murdered.