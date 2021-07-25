IN PICS: Hania Aamir steals the limelight at Aima Baig’s engagement

KARACHI – Long-time lovers Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri’s star-studded engagement had a number of celebrities present at the event but the one that caught the eye was TV actor Hania Aamir.

Contrasting to the intimate ceremonies hosted by Pakistani celebrities during the course of the Covid pandemic, Aima-Shigri’s event was a grand affair surrounded by a lot of celebrities.

Aima Baig and Hania Aamir are reportedly besties and share a beautiful bond while Baig’s best friend looked absolutely stunning on the big day of Pakistani pop star. The Ishqiya star looked gorgeous in an organza saree, completing the look with a silver pendant.

Check the unmissable pictures from the grand event:

Meanwhile, Uzair Jaswal, Bilal Saeed, and Ali Rehman Khan along with other stars were spotted at the event. Many of Baig's friends including Abeer Rizvi, Areeba Habib, and actor Hira Mani also congratulated her and Shigri on the occasion on social media.