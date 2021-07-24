It’s official! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are engaged
Another celebrity couple set to become life partners as Pakistani pop sensation Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in a private ceremony on Friday.
The stunning duo, who was dating for more than two years, exchanged rings in the private ceremony attended by Hania Amir, Bilal Saeed, Uzair Jaswal, Yasir Jaswal, Ali Rehman Khan and Usman Mukhtar, and others.
The 26-year-old shared her adorable engagement pictures with her fans. Baig was looking gorgeous as she donned maroon and green saree at the special event. The beau can be seen wearing a black suit on his engagement.
In one of the viral clips of the ceremony, Shigri can be seen gifting a pendant to the beautiful fiancé.
Earlier at the 5th HUM Style Awards, the Slackistan actor disclosed that they will tie the knot by the end of this year. The couple reportedly first met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in the year 2019. Shigri was previously married to actress Aisha Linnea Akhtar but they got divorced in June 2018.
Pictures from the event:
