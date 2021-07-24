Pakistan to receive 3mn Moderna covid vaccines from US

ISLAMABAD – The United States has announced to send around 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine as Pakistan reports a surge in new Covid cases due to the spread of the Delta variant.

The vaccines of Moderna doses will be received through COVAX - the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism. Earlier, Pakistan received another tranche of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in the first half of July.

In the meantime, Pakistan has deeply commended the announcement by the White House to ship 3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to fight the ongoing pandemic.

A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that these vaccines will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan.“This considerate gesture is part of the continued assistance that the U.S. has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts,” Chaudhri said in a statement released by MOFA.

It further added, “We look forward to our continued cooperation with the U.S. in our fight against the pandemic.”

Furthermore, the doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to overseas Pakistanis and people who are suffering from chronic diseases on a priority basis. The COVAX had also provided stocks of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s national vaccination campaign has largely relied on Chinese vaccines, but the COVAX shipments are helping officials overcome critical shortages of Western-developed anti-coronavirus shots.

The White House official claimed that the administration has so far distributed close to 80 million doses to countries in need.

Aside from Pakistan, countries that have received vaccine donations from the Biden administration include South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, Brazil, Honduras, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Malaysia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Bolivia, Guatemala, Peru, Indonesia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bhutan, Moldova, Nepal, Costa Rica, Haiti, Fiji, Laos, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.