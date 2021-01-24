1.24mn doses of AstraZeneca jabs arrive in Pakistan via COVAX
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 17 Jul, 2021
1.24mn doses of AstraZeneca jabs arrive in Pakistan via COVAX
ISLAMABAD – The much-awaited vaccine supply under the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme, comprising 1.24 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs, reached Pakistan on Saturday.

Reports quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) officials said a consignment containing 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses reached the country’s federal capital in a foreign airline.

The Oxford made vaccine will be distributed to the provinces as per their needs, while it would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. It will also be administered to people travelling abroad.

Earlier, Pakistan had received the first batch of the Oxford-made vaccine on May 8, the sources in the National Health Ministry said, adding the country had thus far been provided three consignments of Covid vaccines under the COVAX programme.

The consignments include 1.62 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and 2.5m doses of Moderna. Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid jabs directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization.

The program has pledged a free Covid vaccine for 20 percent of the country’s total population.

