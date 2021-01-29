Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,644 new infections, 46 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,644 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

With the new 46 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,560 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 541,031.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,167 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 496,745.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases is 32,726. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.78 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 244,340 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 156,404 in Punjab, 66,451 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,798 in Balochistan, 41,176 in Islamabad, 8,953 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,909 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,681 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,969 in Sindh, 1,879 in KP, 194 in Balochistan, 476 in Islamabad, 259 in Azad Kashmir, and 102 in GB.

At least 43,381 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,848,316 samples have been tested so far.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday revealed that a special plane would be flown to China in the next couple of days for transportation of the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccine.

It is expected that the first consignment will have around half-million doses of vaccine and mass vaccination will be started at the earliest. he added.