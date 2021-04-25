Sindh seeks Pakistan Army's help to enforce Covid-19 SOPs
KARACHI – The Sindh government Sunday sought the help of the Pakistan Army to effectively enforce Covid-19 SOPs in wake of the recent surge in new infections.
The Sindh Home Ministry in this regard has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, seeking deployment of the Pakistan Army troops in the province under article 245.
Meanwhile, Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain warned that the provincial government will impose a lockdown if the situation in the province turns alarming. The provincial government is ready; the situation worsens, we will impose a lockdown, Shah said while speaking with a private news channel on Saturday.
Earlier, Army troops were deployed in the federal capital and Peshawar after PM announced their help would be needed in ensuring implementation of health protocols.
Prime Minister while briefing the media after the NCC meeting said if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown. If the lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most, he added.
