‘Reach Every Door’ Covid vaccination drive begins in Punjab today

LAHORE – The Punjab government is set to launch a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive to achieve a 100 percent vaccination target in the country’s most populous province.

Reports in local media quoting provincial administration said RED vaccination campaign will target districts lagging behind as inoculation against the deadly virus will help us return to normal life.

The government is launching the largest door-to-door campaign in all 36 districts of the province in a bid to vaccinate 81 million by the end of this year.

The health department will be establishing 14,000 new vaccination centers across the province along with more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every neighborhood and village to socially mobilize the public.

Legal action will be taken against those who refuse to get themselves vaccinated, reports said. All CEOs, DDHO, and other district administration staff will be working for the success of the door-to-door campaign.

Coronavirus has so far claimed more than 12,800 lives in Punjab while Covid-induced lockdowns have badly affected a number of sectors.

Pakistan on Monday recorded the lowest daily COVID-19 death count in a year after 10 people lost their lives to the novel virus over the last 24 hours.