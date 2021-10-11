Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,004 new cases, 28 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 11 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 28 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,004 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,134 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,258,959.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,254 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,188,562. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 42,263 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.31 percent.

At least 462,859 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,197 in Punjab 175,974 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,153 Islamabad, 33,076 in Balochistan, 34,350 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,350 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,785 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,497 in Sindh, 5,645 KP, 932 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,389 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,911,021 since the first case was reported.

