Sindh makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 and above

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Saturday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and above across the province.

The decision has been taken in line with the directions of the National Command and Operaiton Centre (NCOC).

“In a meeting held on October 8, the NCOC took the decision that the vaccination of students of ages 12 to 18 years is very essential to protect them from COVID-19,” said a notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.

Teams of district health officers will visit the private schools across the province to administer vaccine shots to students aged 12 years and above.

“The target of 100% vaccination of students of the said age group is to be achieved by the end of October, 2021,” said the notification.

Both federal and provincial governments are taking measures to return the schools to normal by inoculating the students.