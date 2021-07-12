33 Rawalpindi localities go under smart lockdown as Delta variant on the rise in twin cities

ISLAMABAD – The Rawalpindi administration Monday clamped smart lockdowns in at least 33 areas in the fourth-largest city amid the rise in Covid cases.

Reports in local media quoting officials cited that 11 out of 33 neighborhoods have Covid patients who were infected with the Delta variant of the novel disease.

The localities of patients, infected with the variant which was first surfaced in India, have been sealed to stem the spread of the deadly virus. Adiala Road, Airport Society among other localities are under smart lockdown for a period of 10 days.

Meanwhile, authorities have also imposed a smart lockdown in five more sectors in Islamabad. The areas include G-7/2, Soan Garden and Qurtaba Town.

With reports of mutated variant cases, the local administration said it had beefed up countermeasures to avoid further spread of the disease besides considering imposing smart lockdown in the areas from where the new patients reported to hospitals.