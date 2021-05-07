Famous Urdu writer, critic Shamim Hanfi dies of coronavirus
Known Urdu writer and critic Shamim Hanfi passed away in New Delhi after battling with coronavirus-related complications. He was 82.
Hanfi had tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago after which he was shifted to a local hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last on Thursday evening.
Hanfi was born on November 17, 1938, in the Indian city of Sultanpur. He graduated from Allahabad University and Aligarh Muslim University after which he joined the academia.
He first taught at the Aligarh Muslim University but later joined the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He remained connected to the institution in the capacity of professor emeritus.
He was famous for his literary contributions to the Urdu language, including writing plays, poetry, and critique. He translated Abul Kalam Azad's famous book "India wins freedom," while some of his own best-selling books include "Manto Haqiqat se Afsaane Tak" and "Jaadeediyat Ki Falsafyana Asas."
Shamim Hanfi was frequently invited to visit Pakistan as a guest at literary fairs, especially the International Urdu Conference, where his speeches were always lauded for being very interesting and insightful.
