Pakistan registers 140 coronavirus deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 140 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,298 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,677 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 850,131.

The total number of recoveries reported across the country stand at 747,755 while the active number of cases have risen to 83,699. Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.

Statistics 7 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44846

Positive Cases: 4298

Positivity % : 9.58%

Deaths : 140 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 6, 2021

Warning

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday warned Pakistanis of a "very risky period ahead" as Ramadan comes to an end and the days of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays approach.

"We are today in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there may be very initial signs of some stability (in the third wave), these are very early days and this is a very risky period for us as the holy month of Ramadan is going to end and Eid is approaching," he said during a webinar.